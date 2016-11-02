‘Graft main reason for not attracting investments’

PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss singled out ‘corruption’ as the main reason for Tamil Nadu not being a favourable investment destination in the country.

Industrialists willing to start a venture in Tamil Nadu are bogged down by corruption plaguing the government, he alleged in a statement.

Tamil Nadu was able to implement only 211 out of 240 recommendations and reforms prescribed by Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion to create a favourable business environment.

“Last year, Tamil Nadu was placed 12, but this time Tamil Nadu has dropped six places to a lowly 18 despite being one of the most industrialised with the presence of major automobile factories. Such being the case, the government must have implemented reforms to make the State business-friendly,” said Dr. Anbumani.

Centre slammed

Meanwhile, PMK founder S. Ramadoss slammed the Centre for creating a perception that world class universities could not be created by adhering to reservation. There was a high chance that reservation in admissions and appointment of faculty members could be discontinued.

“The new education policy prescribes autonomy for colleges and allows them to have their own policy when it comes to admissions. This is the first step towards removing reservation,” he said, adding that at least 50 per cent of the seats must be reserved for students from the respective States where the university is located.