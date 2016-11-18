‘Government has failed to highlight heritage behind conduct of jallikattu’

: Leader of the Opposition and DMK treasurer M.K. Stalin on Thursday blamed the Supreme Court’s dismissal of a review petition on the jallikattu ban on the AIADMK government’s failure to argue the State’s case effectively.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin said that the government was not able to convince the court that jallikattu is an intrinsic part of Tamil culture. He suggested that the government should have submitted evidence to show the historical importance of the bull-taming sport and said that the AIADMK government did not handle the case with the seriousness it deserved.

The DMK leader also pointed fingers at the BJP, saying that even as BJP leaders in the State claimed their government at the Centre would ensure the sport was held during Pongal, the Union Government had not done anything to conduct the sport. He urged the Central government to table a Bill permitting jallikattu in the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament so that the sport could take place during Pongal.

The lawmakers could use the then-DMK government’s Tamil Nadu Regulation of Jallikattu Act of 2009 as a model, he added.