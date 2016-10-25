‘Give special attention to students with disabilities’

A city-based disability rights organisation has recently sent in a compilation of responses to the ‘Inputs to the draft National Education Policy, 2016’, released by the Ministry of Human Resource Development. The responses, compiled with contributions of individuals and organisations from across the country, gives suggestions and additions to be made to the NEP from the perspective of students with disabilities.

“One of the issues with the draft NEP is that it does not go beyond the Right to Education Act amendment of 2012 and the existing schemes in the State. In Tamil Nadu, there are problems both with admission of students with disabilities under the RTE Act as well as a lack of data on the quality of education they are receiving,” said Amba Salelkar of Equals, Centre for Promotion of Social Justice, which sent in the compilation.

Looking ahead

Also, the RTE Act is for education between the ages of 6 to 14, while the NEP should look at education for children with disabilities between the ages of 0 to 6 as well as higher education after school, she said.

The inputs to the draft NEP state that the ongoing Centrally sponsored schemes for children with special needs will continue and that a suitable mechanism will be developed at the State and district levels for identification of children and implementation of schemes. It also goes on to state that special interventions will be undertaken to meet the educational needs of the differently abled children and children with learning disabilities.

The draft NEP doesn’t make any mention about steps needed to make education more inclusive — from textbooks being available in Braille to the presence of special educators in every institution or for the school campus to be made more accessible — said Prince Gajendra Babu, joint convenor of the Joint Action Committee Against Anti-people Education Policy.

“As a broad education policy, the NEP should be focussing on how to make schools and the system more inclusive. While we have raised concerns about the lack of opportunities for students from SC/ST backgrounds, students are more at a disadvantage if they are disabled as well,” he said.

A city-based school principal pointed out that only if the policy had more of points with regard to the implementation of making the infrastructure and curriculum accessible, could more students be taken in.

Lack of resources

No city school outright denies a child with a disability admission under the RTE, said Dipti Bhatia, deputy director Vidya Sagar, an organisation that works with persons with disabilities.

The problem was that most private schools had no support systems to educate children with disabilities — a shortage of trained teachers and lack of infrastructure made schools reluctant to take them in.