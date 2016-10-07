‘Focus on foot care can help prevent amputation in diabetics’

N. Paramasivam and V. Sebastian are in their mid-40s but both have lost a leg to diabetes.

Sebastian was running a mobile tiffin centre in Aminjikarai. During the December 2015 floods, he injured the big toe of his right foot. In less than a couple of weeks, his toes turned blue and his son who was working at MV Hospital for Diabetes in Royapuram brought him to the hospital for treatment.

Doctors had to amputate all his toes. He now has difficulty pushing the cart. “I realise now that the toes helped apply pressure on the vehicle,” he says.

Until seven months ago, Paramasivam used to run a tailor shop in Kottivakkam. With his left leg amputated above the knee, he is learning to use a prosthetic leg. “I have shut shop as without my guidance, the others will not be able to deliver to customers on time,” he says. He is hoping to continue his business with a motorised sewing machine.

But several others were lucky as they came early. “We can salvage the foot if there is blood circulation,” explained Vijay Viswanathan, head and chief diabetologist at the h+ospital. In the 25 years since the inception of the hospital’s podiatry service, of the 88,463 patients with foot infection, 2,763 had to undergo amputation. But in 85,700 patients, the limb had been salvaged, Dr. Vijay said.

Proper education

“The figures available from the International Diabetes Federation show that every year, two lakh diabetic patients undergo amputation of the leg. By proper education, it is possible to improve foot care practices among high-risk foot diabetic patients and diabetic amputees,” he said.

Dr. Vijay advised pedicure for patients. A kit comprising a filer, nail cutter, soap and pumice stone was given to patients. The hospital also released a leaflet with five messages: Check your feet every day; keep your feet clean; moisturise your feet; wear proper footwear; consult your podiatrist regularly.