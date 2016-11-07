Chennai

‘Focus more on practice than on performances’

R. Karthik, performing at the M.S.Subbulakshmi Award regional finals.— Photo: K. Pichumani

Young artists should focus on practising music rather than performances, musician Rajkumar Bharathi said.

Speaking after the regional finals of M. S. Subbulakshmi Award 2016 held here on Sunday, he said, “The youngsters today are vibrant and extremely talented. But they want to be in the limelight quickly. They should understand that they can deliver better only with hard work and experience.”

He added that the young generation of musicians should assimilate the art form well with hard work and determination.

Mr. Bharathi and musicians S. Rajeshwari and K. Krishnakumar judged the event.

R. Karthik emerged the winner in the regional finals hosted by The Hindu along with Sa Re Ga Ma. In the grand finale, to be held on November 13, winners of the regional finals from other cities will participate.

Over 150 contestants participated in the contests held in various cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

