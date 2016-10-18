‘Fishermen want new beneficiaries to be added to assistance scheme’

Fishermen are demanding that new beneficiaries be included in the scheme under which families get financial assistance during the fishing lean period from October to December.

Various associations and members of fishermen’s cooperative societies said that despite new applicants being verified by officials of the respective coastal districts, new entrants have not been included for 2015 and 2016.

The scheme was launched in 2011 by Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and comes in handy for many fishing families that cannot go fishing due to rough seas this season.

Over 1.65 lakh families are being covered under the scheme and they get the money through funds transfer to their bank accounts. This year, the amount was increased to Rs. 5000 a family.

P. Srinivasan, of the fishermen’s cooperative society in Nochikuppam said that there have also been cases of families losing their lone earning member and the son, who also goes fishing not being included in the list.

“In the society, every year members above the age of 60 are removed and those who have turned 18, and are into fishing are included. However, new members have yet to be covered under the scheme,” he said.

K. Bharathi of the South Indian Fishermen Welfare Association said the government must consider including fresh applicants and give the amount with retrospective effect.

Sources in the fisheries department said that this year’s list of beneficiaries was being finalised and as and when new names are to be included, a supplementary list is sent.

“It is not a question of funds... genuineness of the beneficiaries needs to be checked first,” he said.