‘Fight communal forces with the help of Constitution’

Former Director General of Police, Gujarat, R.B. Sreekumar, on Wednesday urged the Muslims in the country to fight communal forces with the help of the Constitution and the rule of law.

Speaking at a programme organised by ‘Madha Saarbatror Mamandram’ here, he said already many Hindus had become communalised and were rallying behind Hindutva forces.

An officer, who witnessed the 2002 riots in Gujarat, he said that if the country must progress Dr. B. R. Ambedkar's teachings must be taken more seriously and they must be included in the school curriculum. Communist leader R. Nallakannu sought to know where the country was headed to and added that many officials and politicians were not treading the right path. Manidhaneya Makkal Katchi president M. H. Jawahirullah said that Mr. Sreekumar brought out many hidden truths about the riots. — Staff Reporter