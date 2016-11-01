‘EC bending like a bow is a threat to democracy’

: PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Monday accused the Election Commission (EC) of bending its regulations to accept AIADMK general secretary and Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s thumb impression instead of signature in the Forms A and B submitted by the ruling party’s candidates in Thanjavur, Aravakurichi and Thiruparankundram Assembly constituencies.

In a statement, the PMK leader said as per rule, a nominee from the party must sign the B form for allocation of the party symbol. However, the EC “worked in lightening speed” to permit Ms. Jayalalithaa (who is in hospital) to affix her thumb impression instead, which is alarming. Dr. Ramadoss questioned on what basis did the EC agree to give the AIADMK a concession on this matter. “The allocation of symbols is done through Rule 13 of the Election Symbols Act. According to the sub rule (E), one has to only sign using ink. While Rule 18 vests certain special rights, it only explains the rights and doesn’t expand on it. But the EC has gone beyond its powers and has given certain special exemptions for the Chief Minister,” he alleged.

Further, it was absurd to lay down a rule that only government doctors can attest that the finger-print belongs to the AIADMK leader. “When it is being rumoured that people close to Ms. Jayalalithaa are misusing their powers, it is not inconceivable that they can easily coerce a government doctor to attest what and how they want it. There is no way to prevent any malpractice,” he claimed. “For the EC to bend like a bow is a danger for democracy,” he said.