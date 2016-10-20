‘Drop Salem Steel divestment plan’

: CPI (M) Rajya Sabha MP T.K. Rangarajan has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to proceed with the proposed disinvestment of the Salem Steel Plant and instead improve performance of the steel plants in public sector.

Letter to PM

In a letter to the Prime Minister, a copy of which was released to the media here, he said that the steel industry throughout the world is suffering from lack of demand due to recession.

“Instead of helping indigenous steel industries, the government has crippled our industries by allowing indiscriminate import of steel,” Mr. Rangarajan said. Stating that India’s exports grew only 6.6 per cent in 2014-15, he pointed out that imports grew by 57.5 per cent.