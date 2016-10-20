Chennai

‘Drop Salem Steel divestment plan’

: CPI (M) Rajya Sabha MP T.K. Rangarajan has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to proceed with the proposed disinvestment of the Salem Steel Plant and instead improve performance of the steel plants in public sector.

Letter to PM

In a letter to the Prime Minister, a copy of which was released to the media here, he said that the steel industry throughout the world is suffering from lack of demand due to recession.

“Instead of helping indigenous steel industries, the government has crippled our industries by allowing indiscriminate import of steel,” Mr. Rangarajan said. Stating that India’s exports grew only 6.6 per cent in 2014-15, he pointed out that imports grew by 57.5 per cent.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 19, 2020 2:29:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/%E2%80%98Drop-Salem-Steel-divestment-plan%E2%80%99/article16076132.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY