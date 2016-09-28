Chennai

‘Do background checks on drivers’

The police have been organising meetings with representatives of call taxi operators to improve safety and security of passengers, particularly women.

A senior police official said that during the discussion, the representatives of t taxi operators had been directed to work out a system to ensure proper background checks of drivers and none of them have any criminal cases was employed.

Also, the call taxi operators would have to strictly monitor the activities of the drivers, wherein, unauthorised persons do not travel in the cabs.

The official said the taxi operators have been asked to work out safety modalities.



A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY