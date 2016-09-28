‘Do background checks on drivers’

The police have been organising meetings with representatives of call taxi operators to improve safety and security of passengers, particularly women.

A senior police official said that during the discussion, the representatives of t taxi operators had been directed to work out a system to ensure proper background checks of drivers and none of them have any criminal cases was employed.

Also, the call taxi operators would have to strictly monitor the activities of the drivers, wherein, unauthorised persons do not travel in the cabs.

The official said the taxi operators have been asked to work out safety modalities.