Chennai

‘Did not keep people in the dark when I was in hospital’

M. Karunanidhi

M. Karunanidhi  

DMK leader M. Karunanidhi on Sunday said the State government has been silent on the health condition of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa unlike the DMK government which constantly updated the people about his health condition when he was being treated at Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Hospital in 2009.

In a statement here, Mr. Karunanidhi said he even had a discussion on the budget for 2009 at the hospital and chaired an all-party meeting on the Sri Lankan Tamil issue. “In fact the first announcement about my being admitted to the hospital was made by the State government and I was regularly visited by political leaders and the then Governor of Tamil Nadu, Surjeet Singh Barnala, and Chief Justice of the Madras High Court and Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy,” he said.

Mr. Karunanidhi said he even visited former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai’s mausoleum and attended the party’s executive committee meeting on February 3, 2009. “On February 10, the State government came out with an announcement about the surgery I was about to undergo and the names of the doctors who would be performing the surgery. It led to media publishing a news that the hospital had been converted into Chief Minister’s office,” he said.

Mr. Karunanidhi also accused the State government of not fulfilling its promise of paying the salary to government employees on October 28 in view of Deepavali festival. “Around 10 lakh government employees were disappointed by the government’s failure. The government now says it could not pay the salary in advance because it could not get the permission of the Reserve Bank of India. How was it possible for the Puducherry government to pay the salary in advance,” he asked.

As regards transport workers, Mr. Karunanidhi said, even though they were given advance for Deepavalai in the past, they were denied the money this time.

“They were not even given the packet of sweets that are regularly distributed,” he charged.

