‘Demonetisation will make economy stronger’

Isha Foundation Founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Sunday said demonetisation would help bring more businesses to the surface and make India a stronger and larger economy.

In an interaction here organised by Chennai International Centre, he said there was determination on the part of the party in power at the Centre and the Prime Minister to do something good. For people with a pocketful of money demonetisation would not be a problem. But for someone with a houseful of money, it would surely be a problem, the Sathguru added.

Replying to questions posed by Gopal Srinivasan, CMD, TVS Capital Funds and Raju Venkatraman, CEO and MD, Medal Healthcare on Business of Business, he said there was a need to invest in people and their health. “A nation is made of its people. If you do not build great human beings, there will be no great nation,” he said.