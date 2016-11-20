‘Demonetisation is a transformative move’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation move is bold and transformative, as well as a very profound and important moment in India’s history, said Jayant Sinha, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation.

“It should be viewed as an initiative to change the country rather than as a process of changing notes,” he said at the 3rd G. Ramachandran Memorial Lecture organised by The Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“Banks would be flooded with deposits, which can be used to create a multiplier effect by circulating them back in the economy,” he said. The move will increase the tax base, which is very important to curb the parallel black money economy.

The flow of counterfeit currency from Bangladesh and other countries has stopped. The move will give a massive boost to the digital economy, he said.

“Our economy will be less cash and more digital. This would lead to lot of digital innovation where fin-tech firms will thrive,” he noted.