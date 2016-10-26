Chennai

‘Corrupt’ poll practices: Stalin appears before HC

: DMK treasurer and the Leader of Opposition M.K. Stalin on Tuesday appeared before the Madras High Court in connection with a petition filed by former Chennai Mayor Saidai Duraisamy challenging his election from the Kolathur Assembly constituency in 2011. The petition was filed five years ago.

Mr. Duraiswamy, who was fielded by the AIADMK from the constituency, had alleged that Mr. Stalin had indulged in “corrupt practices” during the counting of votes and sought to declare Mr. Stalin’s election as null and void.

Mr. Stalin was on Tuesday examined in connection with the complaints. During the examination, he denied all the allegations levelled against him including the one relating to the seizure of Rs. 1.18 crore on April 12, 2011 alleged to have been arranged by him for distribution to the voters.

After the DMK treasurer was cross-examined by the petitioner’s counsel, Justice M. Venugopal adjourned the case to November 4 for further hearing.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 30, 2020 7:09:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/%E2%80%98Corrupt%E2%80%99-poll-practices-Stalin-appears-before-HC/article16082155.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY