‘Change’ elusive at petrol pumps

: A. Raja, an auto driver, went to a petrol pump on Anna Salai with exactly Rs. 500 in his wallet. So, he took his two friends, also auto drivers, along to make the transaction simple.
“The workers at the bunk would not tender change for the money I have. So my friend and I have bought petrol for Rs. 150 each and my other friend has bought for Rs. 200,” he said. “ Not only me, many auto drivers have been doing this for the past two days. But we pay each other back,” he said.
V.R. Venkatachalapathy, manager of a petrol pump on Anna Salai, on the other hand said that they do not have any more notes to change. “We gave away all the change and other notes to motorists, who were paying us notes of higher denominations for buying fuel for as less as Rs. 50 and Rs. 100. We had several arguments with them over this. Now, we have no more cash to exchange. But if they bring in the new notes we will accept them,” he said.
Krishna Kumar, a lift mechanic, was on his way to the Marina on his motorcycle with his daughter. He looked relieved as he had just exchanged his higher denomination notes from banks on Friday. “I had to stand in a long queue from morning to noon. But I am happy I could do so,” he said. The Centre has now extended the use of old Rs. 500 and 1000 notes for paying public utility bills till November 14.
