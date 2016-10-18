‘Cauvery panel’s report vindicates TN position’

The report of the Cauvery high-level technical team, submitted to the Supreme Court on Monday, has only vindicated the position of Tamil Nadu that the available water be shared proportionately.

Articulating this point, a State government official says the report has stated that as on October 13, Karnataka’s four reservoirs in the Cauvery river basin received, on an average, 49.76 per cent of the normal inflow. In other words, the cumulative inflow of the reservoirs from June 1 to October 13 this year was 134.09 thousand million cubic feet (TMC). In a normal year, the realisation for the corresponding period would have been 269.5 TMC. To arrive at the normal inflow, the team has taken into account the data between 1974-75 and 2002-03.

But, in respect of Tamil Nadu, the realisation was only 40.7 per cent of what the State should get, as per the final order of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal. This meant that against 143.23 TMC as stipulated by the Tribunal for the same period, the realisation was 58.34 TMC. The Tribunal considered the Billigundlu gauging site of the Central Water Commission on the inter-State border as the reference point for realisation by Tamil Nadu.

The official, who requested anonymity, says that going by the principle of sharing the available water proportionately, the State’s realisation should be made on a par with that of Karnataka.