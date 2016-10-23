‘Being proactive will help mitigate floods’

Focussing on localised solutions, rather than a common redressal to face another flood-like scenario, is the need of the hour, said Arun Krishnamurthy of the Environmentalist Foundation of India, while speaking at the inaugural discussion on the Chennai Floods — the first of a fortnightly series on cities and resilience, organised by the Chennai Hub of the Global Shapers Forum — on Saturday. “Even after months, we are yet to find out why specific pockets in the city get flooded. More people need to join in at the local level to find solutions to the problem,” he said.

Adding to his view was Aruna Subramaniam from Bhumika Trust, an organisation which was actively involved in relief work following the floods. She highlighted the need for collective voices to bring about change. “Many residents have come forward to discuss preventive measures. As citizens, we need to be more proactive than reactive. Only then can we mitigate a situation like the floods,” she said.

Moderating the discussion, Vikram Ravi, a member of the Chennai Global Shapers Forum, threw light on the path to building a more resilient city. “While the government has a system already in place to look into mitigating such disasters, as citizens we need do our homework and pitch in. We should look at the opportunities to help the city function better,” responded Raj Cherubal from Chennai City Connect.

Speaking on the upcoming fortnightly discussions, Siddharth Hande, Curator of the Chennai Hub which currently has around 20 members, said that a number of topics on the various facets of the city, with specific focus to city’s resilience, will be discussed. “Through the Global shapers forum, we are interacting with members and experts to enable us to approach the issue in a multidisciplinary manner. We will also engage with hubs from across the world on such issues,” Mr. Hande said.