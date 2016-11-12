‘Appoint one more expert to green tribunal’

The Madras High Court on Thursday granted three months time to the Central government to examine the appointment of an additional Expert Member on regular basis to the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) located in Chennai. The First Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice R. Mahadevan passed the direction while disposing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition moved by an advocate.

The petitioner submitted that after the constitution of Southern Bench all cases relating to environmental issues pending before the High Courts of Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana and Madras, including matters from Puducherry had been transferred for disposal by the NGT. However, due to want of more expert members as presiding officers, there had been a delay in listing cases for hearing. “At present, two judicial members are sitting in shifts. The available expert member as the second expert member has resigned a few months back. The vacancy has not been filled up resulting in pending cases,” the petitioner said. Without sufficient expert members, the tribunal could not function effectively, he added.