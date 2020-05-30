Zonal teams to respond to rain damage

30 May 2020 19:57 IST

The teams will comprise representatives of BBMP, Bescom, BWSSB, Police, Fire & Emergency Services

With pre-monsoon showers claiming two lives, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Saturday directed civic agencies and the police to remain on high alert, take necessary measures to ensure the safety of citizens and respond to distress calls.

The Chief Minister on Saturday chaired a meeting with Revenue Minister R. Ashoka, Chief Secretary Vijay Bhaskar, BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar, Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, and other senior officials to discuss rain preparedness. Departments and agencies have been asked to work in coordination with each other.

With increasing number of complaints about the poor condition of roads, the Chief Minister directed the BBMP to ensure that all potholes are covered and that jetting machines and other equipment are ready for deployment at any time in all the eight zones. He warned officials of stern action if they fail to fulfil their duties.

Mr. Yediyurappa instructed officials to take all the precautionary measures to prevent overflowing of stormwater drains, inundation of low-lying areas and water-logging on roads.

After the meeting, Revenue Minister R. Ashoka said that senior officials have been directed to form teams at the zonal level comprising of employees from BBMP, Bescom, BWSSB, Police, Fire and Emergency Services, to carry out rescue operations, if necessary. Engineers will be made responsible for any mishap.

The city has been receiving heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds and thunder storm over the past three days. BBMP control rooms have been flooded with complaints ranging from trees falls to inundation and damage to property.