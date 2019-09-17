Zomato partners protest against new pay plan

Over 1,000 Zomato delivery partners held multiple protests in the city against the food delivery platform’s decision to change its existing pay plan.

As per delivery partners, the new pay plan would make their engagement with Zomato unviable.

Protests were held in Electronics City, Bannerghatta, Sahakaranagara, Jayanagar, Rajajinagar, Jalahalli, Yelahanka, HSR Layout and Nagavara. The protesters did not log on to the app. Some restaurants have shown solidarity by not honouring Zomato orders.

In a move to get unionised, some 200 delivery partners visited the office of the All India Democratic Youth Organisation (AIDYO) in Rajajinagar.

Dr. G.S. Kumar, State secretary, AIDYO, said, “The problems faced by the delivery partners, be it of Swiggy or Zomato, can be fought only in an organised way. They aren’t considered as workers and there is no government body to look after their problems.”

The AIDYO is planning to form a State-level “struggle committee” to represent the large community of delivery partners in Karnataka.

“We fight for our right as we work for almost 17 hours a day. Under this new pay plan, we become slaves of this company,” said a delivery partner.

Mr. Kumar said the plan of action would be chalked out soon in consultation with delivery partners.