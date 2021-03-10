Zomato delivery person accused of assault, held

A Zomato delivery personnel was arrested here on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a city-based model and makeup artist for complaining against him for late food delivery, police said.
Hitesha Chandranee said she lodged a complaint with the Zomato customer care asking them to either deliver her food free of cost or cancel the order after it was delayed on Tuesday. The man was arrested shortly after Ms. Chandranee took to Twitter to air her woes and tagged the city police, who asked her to provide the area details to assist her.
“So guys, my Zomato order was late and I was talking to the customer care executive and meanwhile the delivery person just did this,” said a sobbing Ms. Chandranee, as she showed her bleeding nose in a selfie video, aired by some TV channels.
Zomato reacted to her twitter post. “We can assure you this is not the experience our delivery universe stands for. Our local representative shall be in touch with you shortly to help you with the police investigation, along with assistance on the medical care required,” it said.
The company said it was sorry for the incident. “Rest assured, we’ll take necessary actions to prevent such incidents from happening in the future,” it said.
