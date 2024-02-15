ADVERTISEMENT

Zimbabwe national booked for assaulting security staff

February 15, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Kempegowda International Airport police arrested a 30-year-old Zimbabwe national for allegedly assaulting a woman security staff over a trivial row on Wednesday morning.

The accused, Rukudzo Chirikumarara, had come to the airport to board a flight to Delhi. She kept her bag for the security check and went to the frisking booth where she allegedly attacked a woman security personnel.

With the help of other security staff, she was handed over to the airport police and charged under Section 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) for further investigation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US