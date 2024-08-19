Zika: No new case reported in Karnataka since August 14

Following the nine cases of Zika virus being reported in Shivamogga and Jigani in Bengaluru Urban since July, the State Health Department has stepped up surveillance and vector-control measures. No new case has been reported after the last case reported on August 14, said Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.

Of the nine cases, one person died in Shivamogga in July. “The 73-year-old male had other issues and his death was due to Myasthenia gravis, a chronic autoimmune disorder in which antibodies destroy the communication between nerves and muscle, resulting in weakness of the skeletal muscles. Zika was an incidental finding in this case,” the Minister said.

Recovered fully

State Health Commissioner Randeep D. said of the nine zika cases, six were women including three who are expecting and a senior citizen. The 64-year-old symptomatic female patient from Shivamogga has recovered completely and is stable, he said.

According to the Zika incidence report, five of the nine patients were asymptomatic. Among the symptomatic cases is an 11-year-old boy from Jigani. He has recovered completely and is stable. A 21-year-old asymptomatic woman, who tested positive for the infection on August 8 when she was in the third trimester of pregnancy, delivered a baby on August 11. The health condition of both mother and newborn is stable, the report stated.

Two other women from the containment zone in Jigani — aged 25 years and 22 years are in the first trimester and third trimesters respectively. Their ultrasound reports are normal and they have been advised scans to detect congenital anomalies. The health condition of both women is good. ASHAs have been entrusted with the task of enquiring about the health condition of pregnant women, the report stated.

Containment zone

An area of three km is marked as a containment zone with the Zika-positive case as epicentre. Additionally, one km area adjacent to the containment zone is marked as a risk zone, the Commissioner said.

While Aedes larva elimination and source reduction (SR) activities have been intensified in both containment and risk zones, indoor space spraying with pyrethrum extract (2%) has been done to bring down the density of adult vector mosquitoes, he said, adding that currently there are no suspected cases of Zika reported both in containment and risk zones.