‘Yuva Avishkar’ Lab-on-Wheels launched by Kristu Jayanti College in Bengaluru to drive innovation

Jayantian Extension Services of Kristu Jayanti College and the Department of Social Work of Karnataka inaugurated Yuva Avishkar, a Lab-on-Wheels initiative empowering the next generation to drive innovation, on September 10.

Yuva Avishkar is a flagship programme of Jayantian Extension Services, which strives to establish a conducive learning environment for experiential learning for school pupils in the community.

Chief guest K.N. Prabhakaran, Chief Head, Corporate Social Responsibility, L&T Technology Services Limited, stated that knowledge and skills should be associated with a right attitude towards society. He commended the initiative to provide this platform for students to volunteer and contribute to the development of society.

