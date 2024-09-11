GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Yuva Avishkar’ Lab-on-Wheels launched by Kristu Jayanti College in Bengaluru to drive innovation

Yuva Avishkar is a Lab-on-Wheels initiative empowering the next generation to drive innovation

Published - September 11, 2024 09:31 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of students at Kristu Jayanthi College in Bengaluru.

A file photo of students at Kristu Jayanthi College in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

Jayantian Extension Services of Kristu Jayanti College and the Department of Social Work of Karnataka inaugurated Yuva Avishkar, a Lab-on-Wheels initiative empowering the next generation to drive innovation, on September 10. 

Yuva Avishkar is a flagship programme of Jayantian Extension Services, which strives to establish a conducive learning environment for experiential learning for school pupils in the community.

Chief guest K.N. Prabhakaran, Chief Head, Corporate Social Responsibility, L&T Technology Services Limited, stated that knowledge and skills should be associated with a right attitude towards society. He commended the initiative to provide this platform for students to volunteer and contribute to the development of society.

Published - September 11, 2024 09:31 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

bengaluru

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.