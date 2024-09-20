Youth trying to clear dog carcass killed in accident

A 30-year-old man was killed in a road accident while attempting to clear the carcass of a dog on National Highway 44 near Hunegal in the Chikkaballapur district on Thursday.

The deceased, Prabhu, a resident of Somenahalli and an employee at a private firm, was travelling with a friend who was riding pillion. The latter sustained serious injuries and is receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit of a nearby private hospital. His condition is reported to be stable and out of danger.

The accident occurred when Prabhu and his friend were on their way to Chickballapur town from their village on Thursday morning. While passing through the outskirts of Hunegal, Prabhu spotted the carcass of a dog, likely hit by a speeding vehicle. Concerned that the carcass might cause an accident, Prabhu abruptly applied brakes and stopped his bike to remove it from the road. This abrupt stop triggered a chain reaction that led to the fatal accident.

An SUV following Prabhu’s bike managed to brake in time, but a tipper lorry behind the SUV was unable to stop and crashed into it. The impact caused the SUV to move forward, hitting Prabhu and his friend. Prabhu died at the scene, while his friend was rushed to the hospital. The SUV driver escaped without injuries.

The Chickballapur Rural Police have registered a case and are conducting further investigations into the incident.