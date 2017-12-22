Youth stabbed to death a day before his brother’s marriage

Marriage celebrations turned into mourning for a family as the younger brother of a groom was stabbed to death by his friends near his house in Rohan Nagar, DJ Halli over a trivial row on Thursday night.

The deceased, 22-year-old Sheikh Rizwan, a fabricator by profession, was busy with the marriage preparations of his elder brother Irfan scheduled on Friday.

His friend, Syed Shahid, along with three others, called him out to talk. Soon, heated arguments ensued, following which Shahid stabbed Rizwan repeatedly and fled the scene. The profusely bleeding Rizwan was rushed to a near-by hospital where he succumbed later.

The family postponed the marriage indefinitely, and prepared to perform the last rites.

DJ Halli police rushed to the spot. Initial investigations revealed that Rizwan had a fight with Shahid who had taken a silver chain from him and had not returned it. The police said Rizwan had gone to Shahid’s house and created a ruckus demanding his chain back. Enraged by this, Shahid, along with his associates, attacked Rizwan and killed him on the spot. The DH Halli police are now on a manhunt for Shahid and his associates.