Youth pumping helium into balloons killed in explosion

A 19-year-old labourer who was pumping helium into balloons for a birthday party was killed when the cylinder exploded. The incident took place at an apartment on Langford Road, around 7.45 p.m. on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Dinesh, a resident of Parappana Agrahara.

According to the police, one of the residents of the apartment had planned to celebrate her male friend’s birthday. She had ordered helium balloons from Dinesh and his friends who are selling them.

Dinesh was filling the balloons near the entrance of the apartment when the blast occurred. “He sustained severe injuries and died on the spot. His friend who was with him, also pumping gas into the balloons, sustained injuries and was taken to hospital,” said a police officer.

An investigating officer said the woman who was organising the party had searched for them on the internet and booked them. “We have recovered a bag full of material and equipment used by Dinesh and his friend,” said the police officer.