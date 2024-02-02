Youth kills mother, surrenders before police 

February 02, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

A youth allegedly assaulted and murdered his mother over a trivial issue at Bheemaiah Layout in K.R. Puram on Friday. The incident came to light when the accused walked into the K.R. Puram Police Station around 8.30 a.m. and reportedly confessed to his crime and gave himself up.

The accused, Pavan, 18, is a diploma student in Mulbagal and used to travel to college every day from K.R. Puram. On Friday around 7.15 a.m., when he was getting ready to leave for college, he reportedly asked his mother, Netra, 41, to serve him breakfast, to which she refused and allegedly said she would not serve him breakfast as he was not her son at all. Enraged by this, Pavan told the police that he hit her on the head with an iron rod lying nearby, leading to her death.

The police said they arrested the accused and were probing the motive behind the murder. The body of Netra was shifted to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Medical College hospital and the police are now waiting for her extended family to claim her mortal remains after autopsy.