ADVERTISEMENT

Youth killed over trivial row 

April 29, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A youth was bludgeoned to death allegedly by a gang of five men over a trivial row in Chikkabanavara in the wee hours of Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Arun Kumar, 22, a resident of Madanayakanahalli. He worked at a tent house in Soladevanahalli. In the wee hours of Saturday, he was in Chikkabanavara along with his friend, a known burglar with several criminal cases against him. The duo reportedly got into a bitter tiff with five other youths over parking of vehicles. As the issue got out of hand, one of the five allegedly hit him with a rock on his head and bludgeoned him to death. Arun’s friend and the gang of five fled from the scene leaving Arun lying dead, the police said.

The accused have been identified as workers of an event management company based out of Madanayakanahalli. The police are on the lookout for the accused.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US