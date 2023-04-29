HamberMenu
Youth killed over trivial row 

April 29, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A youth was bludgeoned to death allegedly by a gang of five men over a trivial row in Chikkabanavara in the wee hours of Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Arun Kumar, 22, a resident of Madanayakanahalli. He worked at a tent house in Soladevanahalli. In the wee hours of Saturday, he was in Chikkabanavara along with his friend, a known burglar with several criminal cases against him. The duo reportedly got into a bitter tiff with five other youths over parking of vehicles. As the issue got out of hand, one of the five allegedly hit him with a rock on his head and bludgeoned him to death. Arun’s friend and the gang of five fled from the scene leaving Arun lying dead, the police said.

The accused have been identified as workers of an event management company based out of Madanayakanahalli. The police are on the lookout for the accused.

