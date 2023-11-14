Youth killed over trivial row over photographs in Doddaballapur  

November 14, 2023 01:16 am | Updated 01:16 am IST - Bengaluru

A youth was stabbed to death over a trivial row in Doddaballapur on the outskirts of the city on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Surya, 18, a resident of the town.

According to the police, on Sunday evening, he went to a dhaba with three other friends and he began to click photos in front of a decorative mural outside with a high-end camera. Another group of youth who came out of the dhaba asked him to take their photos as well.

While Surya and his friends initially refused, this led to some altercation between the two groups. However, Surya later agreed and took pictures of the other group in front of the same mural.

However, a tiff broke out again when the group demanded that the photos be transferred immediately on WhatsApp.

The two groups came to fisticuffs and one of them pulled out a knife and stabbed Surya repeatedly and fled from the scene. Though Surya was rushed to a nearby hospital, he was declared as brought dead.

The police have now booked a murder case against the gang of around five, of which the police have identified two. The police said they had identified the stabber as Dileep and efforts were on to track him down and arrest him.

