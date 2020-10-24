Youth killed in accident

Bengaluru

24 October 2020 20:36 IST

A 20-year-old man was killed when he lost control of the scooter he was riding and rammed it into a lorry at Peenya 8th Mile on Friday night. It was raining heavily when the accident occurred, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Charan, a resident of Peenya who worked at a private firm. The pillion rider suffered major injuries and is being treated in a private hospital. He is said to be out of danger, according to the police.

