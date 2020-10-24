Bengaluru

Youth killed in accident

A 20-year-old man was killed when he lost control of the scooter he was riding and rammed it into a lorry at Peenya 8th Mile on Friday night. It was raining heavily when the accident occurred, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Charan, a resident of Peenya who worked at a private firm. The pillion rider suffered major injuries and is being treated in a private hospital. He is said to be out of danger, according to the police.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 24, 2020 8:37:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/youth-killed-in-accident/article32937115.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY