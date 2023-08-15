Youth killed in accident near Nandi Hills 

August 15, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

A youth who was on a joyride to Nandi Hills was killed in an accident when a speeding bike collided head on with his scooter on Tuesday early morning.

The deceased has been identified as Adil, 20, hailing from Bihar and residing at Gurappanapalya in the city, where he was working with a private firm. Adil was on a joyride to Nandi Hills on his scooter with his friend Tuesday early morning when the accident occurred. A speeding bike collided with his scooter on Nandi Road, Devanahalli near Karahalli. Adil suffered severe head injuries. Though he was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, he was declared dead. The pillion rider is in a critical condition. The bike rider who collided with the scooter fled from the scene. Vishwanathapura police have registered a case and are trying to track him down.

