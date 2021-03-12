Youth hacked to death in public washroom

12 March 2021 07:14 IST

Police suspect assailants were looking for his father

An armed gang hacked a 19-year-old to death in a public washroom in Siddapura on Wednesday night. According to the police, the victim, Aakash, resided in Siddapura slum.

“On Wednesday around 8.30 p.m., while Aakash was in the washroom near Moorumara Junction in Siddapura, five men armed with lethal weapons attacked him. They escaped before passers-by reached the spot,” said a police officer, adding that he died on the spot.

A preliminary probe revealed that the assailants were looking for Aakash’s father, Velu, who they believed was responsible for the death of their cousin. “When they were unable to track him down, they decided to kill his son,” said a senior police officer.

Advertising

Advertising

Incidentally, the deceased cousin, Rajavelu, would often have a drink with Velu. “A little over a month ago, the two men had visited a bar in Wilson Garden. While returning home, Rajavelu collapsed and died under mysterious circumstances,” said the police.

The Wilson Garden police are waiting for the FSL report to ascertain the cause of death. However, Rajavelu’s cousins were convinced that Velu had killed him and decided to avenge him, the officer added.