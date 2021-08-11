Youth falls to death while trying to trap pigeon

Bengaluru

11 August 2021 04:53 IST

A 19-year-old lost his footing from the fourth floor of a building and died while allegedly attempting to trap pigeons in Sanjaynagar on Monday night. The deceased, Umar Farooq, was a resident of Bhoopasandra and worked as a food delivery executive.

According to the police, Umar loved pigeons and was taking care of many of the birds near his house. His friends told the police that he went to an apartment where a lot of pigeons roosted with the aim of catching one and bringing it back home. “After informing his friends, he left for the place which is located next to a hostel. He was trying to jump to the adjoining apartment to catch the pigeon when he slipped and fell next to the hostel compound. The incident came to light only on Tuesday morning when passersby spotted the body, and alerted the police,” said a police officer.

The Sanjaynagar police registered a case of unnatural death.

