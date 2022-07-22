Youth electrocuted near storm-water drain in Bengaluru

He was allegedly fleeing after stealing iron rods from an under-construction building

The spot near the storm-water drain adjoining Ulsoor lake, Bengaluru, where a man was electrocuted on Friday.

A 25-year-old youth died after he was electrocuted when he was allegedly fleeing after stealing iron rods from an under-construction building near a storm-water drain adjoining Ulsoor lake on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Appu, was found dead in the drain. The police, who rushed to the site and recovered the body, said the youth was electrocuted when the iron rods he was carrying came in contact with an electric wire.

While there were speculations that the wire had fallen into the drain water due to rains, Bescom in a statement said the wire had not fallen into the drain.

“This was a non-department fatal accident. The iron rod carried by Appu came in contact with a live wire and he died due to electrocution. After the accident, the electric wire broke and fell into the storm water drain canal,” clarified the power utility.

His body was shifted to Bowring hospital, and Bescom has opened an inquiry. Ulsoor police have filed an unnatural death registry report.