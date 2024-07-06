Youth electrocuted at PG accommodation while charging phone

A 24-year-old man was electrocuted while charging his mobile phone at a paying guest accommodation at Manjunathnagar near Basaveshwaranagar on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased, Srinivas, from Bidar, was pursuing a computer course and living in a PG accommodation at Manjunathnagar along with four others. Though his roommates rescued him and rushed him to a nearby private hospital, the doctor declared Srinivas as “brought dead”.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death and are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death. The police have also sought the help of the electrical inspectorate to probe in detail to find out the cause of electrocution.

Earlier this week, an 18-year-old labourer was electrocuted while working at an under-construction community hall at Yartiganahalli. The deceased, Shreyas, was plastering the washroom of the community hall and came in contact with a live wire and collapsed on Wednesday. He was taken to hospital where he was declared as “brought dead”. The Kempegowda International Airport police have registered a case under section 106 (Causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against authorities concerned.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.