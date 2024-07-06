ADVERTISEMENT

Youth electrocuted at PG accommodation while charging phone

Published - July 06, 2024 07:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 24-year-old man was electrocuted while charging his mobile phone at a paying guest accommodation at Manjunathnagar near Basaveshwaranagar on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased, Srinivas, from Bidar, was pursuing a computer course and living in a PG accommodation at Manjunathnagar along with four others. Though his roommates rescued him and rushed him to a nearby private hospital, the doctor declared Srinivas as “brought dead”.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death and are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death. The police have also sought the help of the electrical inspectorate to probe in detail to find out the cause of electrocution.

Earlier this week, an 18-year-old labourer was electrocuted while working at an under-construction community hall at Yartiganahalli. The deceased, Shreyas, was plastering the washroom of the community hall and came in contact with a live wire and collapsed on Wednesday. He was taken to hospital where he was declared as “brought dead”. The Kempegowda International Airport police have registered a case under section 106 (Causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against authorities concerned.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US