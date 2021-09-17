Youth Congress observes ‘Unemployment Day’

All India Youth Congress president Srinivas B.V. and Karnataka Youth Congress president Raksha Ramaiah led a protest rally from Bengaluru railway station to Freedom Park on September 17, 2021.

Bengaluru

17 September 2021 16:47 IST

Blame NDA government’s policies for unemployment in India

Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress workers observed ‘National Unemployment Day’ on September 17 to express their opposition to the Narendra Modi government’s policies, blaming the NDA government’s policies for unemployment in India..

Mr. Srinivas said, “Unfortunately, the country is observing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday as ‘unemployment day’.” He claimed that unemployment among the youth has risen manifold after the BJP government headed by Mr. Modi came to power in 2014 because of its lopsided policies.

Mr. Ramaiah said members of the Youth Congress will start a social media campaign and tag the Prime Minister to their comments seeking employment. Many people had lost their jobs owing to economic slowdown and the COVID-19 pandemic. “Since last year, several lakhs of employees working in the garment, hotel, and tourism sectors have lost their jobs. The State and Central governments must come out with solutions to tackle this (unemployment) problem,” he said.

On September 13, Congress legislators and leaders went to the legislature session of the Karnataka Assembly in Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru in bullock carts to highlight the price rise issue.