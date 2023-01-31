ADVERTISEMENT

Youth arrested for sexually assaulting and killing toddler

January 31, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Kamakshipalya police have arrested a 26-year-old garment factory employee for allegedly sexually abusing and murdering a three-and-a-half-year-old girl in Kaveripura on Monday night.

The accused, according to the police, was known to the victim’s mother and had been to the house on Monday evening. Police sources said that investigations revealed that when the girl’s mother had been out, leaving the accused with the toddler, he sexually abused her and later beat her to death.

When the mother returned home and found her daughter unconscious, the accused tried to convince her that the girl was dirtying the place and in order to control her, he had beaten her leading her losing consciousness. He took the girl to the hospital with the victim’s mother, where the doctors declared the her dead.

The doctors also revealed that the toddler was sexually assaulted before being killed.

The accused who was at the hospital till then fled from the scene and was absconding. The victim’s mother registered a complaint with the Kamakshipalya police, who tracked him down on Tuesday night. He has been booked for murder and sexual assault under the POCSO Act, 2012.

