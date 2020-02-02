Youth arrested for patricide

A 19-year-old was arrested by the Soladevanahalli police on Saturday for allegedly bludgeoning his father to death over a drunken brawl in their house on Thursday.

According to the police, the deceased, Dodda Chowdappa, 56, is a native of Madhugiri taluk in Tumakuru district. He was a peon in a nationalised bank. He was staying with his wife and two children in Ganapathi Nagar.

Investigations revealed that Chowdappa was a chronic alcoholic. He would reportedly go home drunk every day and harass his wife and family members.

On January 28, he went home drunk and allegedly assaulted his wife. Enraged by this, his son Gahan picked up a ladle and beat up Chowdappa. Later, Chowdappa went to his room to sleep. When his wife went to wake him up the next morning, he was dead.

The family members allegedly decided to make it seem like a natural death. They informed the neighbours and relatives that Chowdappa died due to excessive drinking. The family began preparations for the cremation. A few neighbours, who had overheard the fight, alerted the police.

The Soladevanahalli police took up a case of suspicious death and sent the body for post-mortem. On Saturday, the police received the report, which stated that the death was due to assault. A detailed inquiry with the family members led Gahan to confess to the crime.

Gahan, who is studying diploma in a private college, told police that he had no intention of killing his father. He attacked him only to stop him from assaulting his mother.

The police booked Gahan for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.