Youth arrested for doing stunts on Avalabetta cliffs for reels

Chickballapur Police are grappling with a dangerous trend: youths are risking their lives by performing stunts on the restricted Avalabetta cliffs to create viral social media reels. On Sunday, they arrested one such individual and are searching for another.

Avalabetta, 90 km from Bengaluru, is renowned for its treacherous cliff formations, including the iconic Beak Rock. This 800-metre-high precipice is off-limits to the public due to safety concerns. However, recent viral videos show youths defying these restrictions by performing daring stunts on the narrow rock face. One video depicts a man hanging precariously from the cliff’s edge while his friend holds him, reminiscent of a movie scene. In another, a woman dances dangerously on the Beak Rock.

Responding to these reckless acts, Chickballapur Police tracked down the man who hung from the cliff and apprehended him in Belagavi. Identified as Akshay Kumar, 24, from Bagalkot, he was forced to apologise on video and the footage was shared on social media as a deterrent. Kumar was later released on station bail. The police are still investigating the identity of the woman in the other video.

Chickballapur Superintendent of Police Kushal Chowksey spoke of the dangers of trespassing into restricted areas of Avalabetta.

“The Avalabetta area has been marked dangerous due to safety risks. Anyone caught trespassing for reels, videos, or other activities will face strict legal action, including cases registered against them for trespassing. Your safety is our priority—respect the rules and avoid restricted areas! Stay safe and Respect Nature”, he wrote on social media platform X on Sunday.

To enhance safety measures, the police have announced plans to barricade risky areas and increase patrols around Avalabetta.

