Youngsters design face shield

Bengaluru

26 May 2020 08:15 IST

A group of youngsters, including a college student, have manufactured face shields for doctors to be part of their gear that aims to protect them from catching an infection if they come in contact with the COVID-19 patients.

They have distributed 500 of them free of cost to doctors in both government and private hospitals.

Twenty-one-year-old Aayush B., a final year engineering student of engineering student at Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering, stumbled upon this idea to make face shield for his mother who is a doctor in a private hospital. “The face shield needs to be worn on the mask and ensure that doctors and health care professionals are protected from any particles,” he said.

Mr. Aayush, who has a start up - Xtrogenesis Technology in association with Epicentre3D, another start up, are involved in manufacturing these face shields since mid March.

His team consists of Rachana Bujurke and Chethan K. “We initially did it for free, but since raw materials are expensive, so we have decided to charge,” he said. He also said that they are now involved in mass production of these shields.