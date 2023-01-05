Young voters: 7.01 lakh enrolled in final electoral rolls in State

January 05, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

As many as 7.01 lakh young voters have registered themselves in 221 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka. “If we go by the 2004 live births data, 9.68 lakh births have been recorded and all these would have completed 18 years now. But, as of now, 7.01 lakh have been enrolled. We are stepping up measures to enrol the remaining two lakh youngsters,” said Chief Electoral Officer for Karnataka Manoj Kumar Meena.

“Previously, during the annual revisions of electoral rolls, persons who have completed 18 years of age were only allowed to register themselves as voters. Now, youngsters who have crossed the age of 17 can submit applications in advance to get enroled. There are four qualifying dates in a year for enrolment — January 1, April 1, July 1 October 1. Youngsters who have completed 17 years of age can submit an application for inclusion of their names in the electoral rolls,” he said.

“So far, 25,299 advance applications for April 1, 2023 qualifying date from those in the 17 years and above age group have been received. When the age of the applicant crosses 18 years as on any one of the qualifying dates, necessary action will be initiated to process such applications as per rules,” he explained.