Young troupe SOULitude Theatre brings its Kannada thriller drama Karma to Ranga Shankara 

SOULitude Theatre, a young theatre troupe that began its theatre journey in 2023, is set to showcase its new Kannada play Karma, for the first time at Ranga Shankara, J.P. Nagar, today at 7:30 p.m. After performing a couple of shows around the city over the one year, this will be its sixth show in the city.

Psychological Thriller

Speaking to The Hindu, Madhuri S.G., the writer and director of the play says this is a psychological thriller, surrounding the life of a woman. “What goes around in her mind is executed on stage. The character traces her flashbacks and revolves around a specific date over the years. The play moves like a time machine, and the character is a 23-year-old, 25, 34, 41 and so on.”

“Last year in June we started working on the play. We rehearsed for three and a half months every day. However, we did not go into the script in the early days of the process. Since we were a new team, we had to work on team building, and theatre activities, and only after that, we started reading the script and understanding the characters. It was a slow process, and the play premiered in October 2023. This will be our first show in Ranga Shankara,” Madhuri adds.

Madhuri says that the first few shows that were performed in Kannada had a very good response, and the troupe is now preparing to perform in English for all audiences.

According to the synopsis of the play Karma is a psychological thriller Kannada drama that delves into the complications of human relationships, encompassing marriage, friendship, love, affair, and subconscious indulgences. It unravels how the choices made unconsciously by individuals bear a conscious impact on their lives.

Two perspective

The narrative unfolds through two perspectives - one presented by the younger versions of the characters, and the other by their older counterparts. This raises intriguing questions - do they engage in time travel? exist separately in their respective eras? or perhaps, cross paths at some juncture? The essence of Karma encapsulates the notion that ‘What you think, you become’.

With lights designed by Surya Saathi, the 80-minute-long play is performed by Rupesh S.K, Soniya Patil, Kushi Badarinath, Swaroop Rani, Divyashree Jayaram, Srinivas Bhargav, Prithviraj V., and Shubhangi Ganesan.

The play is open to audiences over the age of twelve and tickets for the show are available at the Ranga Shankara box-office and on BookMyShow.

