ADVERTISEMENT

Young men armed with weapons and driving two-wheelers arrested in Bengaluru

March 19, 2024 01:32 am | Updated 01:32 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The R.T. Nagar detained four young men driving bikes carrying weapons and creating fear among the residents of Sultanpalya Main Road on Sunday.

PSI Vinod Naik and his team were conducting random vehicle checks and found the accused along with their associates going on a joy ride .moving around in a rash manner on the narrow bylanes.

The accused, Mohammed Farhan Malik, 19, Adnan Shariff, 18, Abdul Riyan, 19, and Akhil basha, 18, were booked under criminal intimidation, unlawful assembly, rioting and public nuisance. The weapons, including a machete, along with the two bikes were seized.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US