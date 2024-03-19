Young men armed with weapons and driving two-wheelers arrested in Bengaluru

March 19, 2024 01:32 am | Updated 01:32 am IST - Bengaluru

The R.T. Nagar detained four young men driving bikes carrying weapons and creating fear among the residents of Sultanpalya Main Road on Sunday.

PSI Vinod Naik and his team were conducting random vehicle checks and found the accused along with their associates going on a joy ride .moving around in a rash manner on the narrow bylanes.

The accused, Mohammed Farhan Malik, 19, Adnan Shariff, 18, Abdul Riyan, 19, and Akhil basha, 18, were booked under criminal intimidation, unlawful assembly, rioting and public nuisance. The weapons, including a machete, along with the two bikes were seized.