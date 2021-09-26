Bengaluru

Young innovator develops a host of apps

Prajwal N.H.  

At age 14, Prajwal N.H. is a certified Python programmer, Azure AI engineer, and a scrum master. He is also the co-founder of a startup called CloudAttack, a cloud computing company.

The young softech enthusiast has developed six applications that have received recognition at various levels. He recently received confirmation from the ‘India Book of Records’ recognising him as the ‘Youngest certified Azure AI engineer associate’.

A Class IX student at BGS National Public School, Hulimavu, Prajwal’s ability to research, ideate, and innovate has held him in good stead. His innovation ‘COVID-19 Aid’ mobile app won him the International Coronavirus App Challenge from a tech university in the U.S. He also received ‘water hero’ award from the Indian government for his technological innovation ‘ultrasonic integrated smart water tap’ that promotes value of water and supports country-wide initiatives on water conservation.

“To me, the three principal factors in making a positive revolution as an innovator are curiosity, compassion, and courage,” Prajwal said. For him, social entrepreneurship is more of a service to the nation than a business. “Social entrepreneurship is the success of the people and the positive impact it creates in their lives,” he said.


