‘Young, educated population with disposable income prime target for drug dealers’

April 06, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST

Once known as the ‘Garden City’ and ‘Pensioner’s Paradise,’ Bengaluru is now witnessing a growing problem -- narcotics trade. The illegal market is thriving, and drug busts have become common in the last three years.

Various factors

The rise of the narcotics trade in Bengaluru can be attributed to various factors. One of the primary reasons is the city’s position as a major hub for the tech industry. The population is young and educated, with a high disposable income. This demographic is particularly vulnerable to drug abuse and has become a prime target for drug dealers.

Another reason is the porous border between Karnataka and neighbouring States, particularly Kerala and Andhra Pradesh. The city’s location at the crossroads of several major highways makes it a hub for drug trafficking, with suppliers and consumers coming from across the country.

The most commonly traded narcotics in Bengaluru are cannabis, known locally as ganja, and synthetic drugs like MDMA and LSD. The majority of consumers are young adults in their 20s and 30s, with a significant number of college students and IT professionals among them.

Tough stance by police

The modus operandi of drug dealers is constantly evolving, and there are many to deal with, making it difficult for law enforcement agencies to keep up with their numbers. The most common methods include smuggling drugs into the city in small quantities through various means, including couriers, postal services, and private vehicles. Once the drugs arrive, they are distributed through a network of dealers across the city. Many a time, they misuse app-based online service delivery, and the payment is made through commonly available unified payments interface (UPI) gateways.

Despite the challenges posed by the constantly evolving modus operandi of drug dealers, law enforcement agencies have been conducting several drug busts regularly in the last three years. The data show that the Bengaluru city police have taken a tough stance on narcotics and drug trafficking in recent years. The number of cases booked and drugs seized increased significantly between 2020 and 2022.

Growing numbers

In 2020, the police booked 2,766 cases, recovered 3,912.826 kg of drugs, and arrested 3,673 people, including peddlers and consumers. The total worth of the drugs seized was ₹21.4 crore.

In 2021, the number of cases booked increased to 4,555, while the quantity of drugs seized decreased to 3,705.574 kg.

Moreover, the number of people arrested increased to 5,753, which shows that the police could target a more extensive network of drug dealers and consumers. The total worth of the drugs seized also increased significantly to ₹60.1 crore.

In 2022, the police booked 4,027 cases and seized 4,228.44 kg of drugs. The number of people arrested was 5,215, including peddlers and consumers. The total worth of the drugs seized increased significantly to ₹92.7 crore. The last three years’ data show that there is an increase in drug trafficking-related crime, while equally responsive police have continued to take a tough stance on drug trafficking in the city and are targeting the networks of drug dealers.

The police in Bengaluru have been conducting regular raids on dens and tracking the movements of known dealers. They work closely with their counterparts in neighbouring States to coordinate their efforts and share intelligence. The police have been monitoring the peddlers and consumers of narcotics through various means, including surveillance and undercover operations.

Reasons for high drug consumption:

1. Peer pressure: Many young adults and teenagers start taking drugs under peer pressure to fit in with their social groups.

2. Availability: Drugs are available in many parts of the city, including some college campuses and clubs.

3. High disposable income: The city’s population, young, educated and with a high disposable income, is particularly vulnerable to drug abuse.

4. Stressful lifestyle: The high-pressure lifestyle of the city’s IT professionals is cited as a reason for the increase in drug consumption.

5. Social media influence: Social media platforms have made it easier for drug dealers to reach out to potential customers.

6. Rise of online drug markets: The rise of online drug markets has made it easier for consumers to purchase drugs discreetly.

7. Porous borders: The porous border between Karnataka and neighbouring States, particularly Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, makes it easy for drug dealers to smuggle drugs into the city.

8. Lack of awareness: Many people are unaware of the dangers of drug abuse and addiction.

9. Lack of access to rehabilitation: There is a lack of access to rehabilitation facilities for drug addicts in the city.

(The writer is Deputy Commissioner of Police South-East Division, Bengaluru City Police)